17 Christmas trees stolen from Hadley tree farm

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A grinch is stealing Christmas trees from a Hadley tree farm.

Hadley Police Sgt. Douglas Costa told 22News they have a lead, but as of right now, no one’s been charged with stealing 17 Christmas trees from Zaskey Farm.

“It’s really disheartening to think, you know, especially at Christmastime,” said Lynn Westenberger.

Despite the “No Trespassing” sign, someone, or some people have stolen 17 Christmas trees from Bill Zaskey’s family farm over the past two weeks. Zaskey said it’s cost him $900 dollars.

“Well it’s not a pleasant situation, but I guess it’s just things we have to accept that these things happen,” said Zaskey.

A Christmas tree takes 7-10 years to grow before it can be cut and sold. One of the trees stolen on the farm was 20 feet tall, and 20 foot trees take twice as long to grow. Nearly 20 years of growing… gone.

“Well the 20 foot tree would probably go for a good $75 dollars,” said Zaskey.

Lynn Westenberger told 22News the same thing happens at her community garden in Amherst, “We’ve thought about putting up those deer hunter cameras, so something passes it takes a picture of them but you know why should we have to go through that expense. This is just a community garden.”

In fact, Hadley Police Sgt. Douglas Costa says businesses like Christmas tree farms can install trail cameras in their fields to keep an eye on customers who may think of walking away without paying.

The Zaskey’s have been growing Christmas trees in Hadley since 1980. Bill said this is the first time trees have been stolen.