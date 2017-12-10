Tradition continues as 22News Toys for Tots drive winds down

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Continuing one woman’s legacy of giving for western Massachusetts children in need who benefit from Toys for Tots.

On penultimate day of this year’s Toys for Tots collection in the 22News lobby recalls one of Toys for Tots most fervent supporters whose family continues her compassionate work..

We take you back to 2012 Although confined to a wheelchair and suffering from brain cancer, Melissa Sheean Black of Agawam made certain to organize her family’s continuing Toys for Tots commitment.

She told 22News, “Children don’t have enough smile on their face.”

During every Toys for Tots drive since Melissa’s death, her family has continued the tradition in her name. On Sunday, they came with many gifts as Melissa would have done.

Tina Nascembeni, her sister, told 22News, “She wanted to pay it forward after the community came together and helped her during her courageous battle with brain cancer. So every year we have promised to continue to keep her spirit alive and collect toys on her behalf.”

Melissa’s Toys for Tots legacy is being continued by so many who care about children who were born into less than affluent circumstances.

On this next to final day of the Toys for Tots campaign, so many people streamed into the 22News lobby hoping to make certain every child in need would receive a Christmas gift.

John Gogolak remembers when someone did his family a good turn during Christmas, “So my mother’s friend bought us an entire christmas. Brought all the presents, an entire christmas, that pay it forward thing.”

Despite all this generosity, we know for certain the Toys for Tots drive has generated all that’s needed for every child in need this Christmas.

Monday is the final day, so don’t be afraid to bring a new unwrapped toy to the 22News studios in Chicopee.