Some residents used their Sunday to clean up after snow fell Saturday

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The first snow storm of the season is now under our belts. 22News traveled to East Longmeadow, where they were one of many towns hit with the most snow accumulation.

It may not have been an “official” snow day according to some kids here in western Massachusetts but it was western Massachsuetts’ first official accumulating snowfall for the season.

Western Massachusetts saw anywhere from an inch of snow to 6 inches. Plainfield got a little over an inch of snow whereas East Longmeadow got 6 inches of snow.

22News traveled to East Longmeadow to find many residents raking roofs, shoveling, and snow blowing. Just a few of our least favorite things.

22News talked with one East Longmeadow resident who enjoyed this first round of snow but knows there is more on the way, Perry Pappelardo, from East Longmeadow, told 22News, “Well we’re pretty excited I was out with a couple of my other neighbors next door with our dogs running around playing in the snow this is the first one so we are pretty excited and happy but come January/February it will get old quick.”

So far for December we have seen 5 inches of snow, average snowfall for the month of December is 11 inches.

