Residents spend the day cleaning up following first major snowfall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The first major snow fall of the year required a lot of clean up in some Western Massachusetts neighborhoods.

Many residents across western Massachusetts woke up to the sound of snow blowers Sunday morning after the first major snow fall of the season.

While most people look at Sunday as a day to relax, many found themselves outside for hours removing left over snow from their driveways and around their homes that plow trucks missed, earlier.

One resident told 22News that she thought her day would be spent doing some errands and getting prepared for the week but instead, she got stuck cleaning up her property after Saturday’s storm. “My sons birthday is tomorrow so I’m supposed to be out getting his birthday presents and balloons and here we are, shoveling,” said Melissa Lavallee.

Other people living in the area told 22News that they had prepared the last few days to share their Sunday, getting things together for the upcoming week while cleaning up the snow on their property. “We knew it was coming,” said Mike Sklarski. “It felt like snow, you can tell when there’s something in the air coming.”

It’s also important to know the requirements for removing snow where you live. Here in Chicopee, you could be fined for throwing snow or ice onto the street or into an alley. With many still relying on their shovels for clean up, the American Heart Association is reminding people to keep safety in mind when shoveling.

Shoveling increases your blood pressure. They recommend lifting small loads and resting for breaks frequently.

