Remember to clean off your car after a snow storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cleaning off your car completely after a snow storm can be a hassle, but not doing it can face you with some major fines.

In Massachusetts, state police can issue a 200-dollar fine for driving with a pile of snow or a sheet of ice on the roof of your car. Massachusetts state police urge drivers to remove snow or ice from their cars because if you don’t can put other drivers in danger.

Sheets of ice can fly off of your car while you’re on the highway and shatter the windshield of the driver behind you.

If snow or ice from your car causes an accident, you could also face criminal charges..and pay damages to the other driver, and if that accident leads to someone’s death, you could be faced with murder charges.

Knowing the forecast and giving yourself extra time to clean off your car after a storm can avoid you being fined,