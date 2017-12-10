Massive menorah to be lit at Massachusetts State House

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Gov. Charlie Baker and other top state politicians are joining representatives of Massachusetts’ Jewish community to light an 18-foot menorah in the Statehouse to mark the beginning of Hanukkah.

The menorah is so big that the Republican governor, other state leaders and Rabbi Rachmiel Liberman will have to be hoisted in a scissor lift to light it.

The ceremony will include a musical interlude featuring the U.S. Navy Band and vocal presentations by students from the Schechter Day School. The ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday at the Grand Staircase.