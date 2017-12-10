Many residents attend wake of fallen Montgomery Fire Chief

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sizable number of friends and fellow firefighters paid their respects Sunday afternoon to Montgomery fire chief Stephen Frye.

People anxious to pay their finals respects formed a line forced outside Firtion-Adams funeral home in Westfield.

Many came to attend the calling hours to tell Chief Stephen Frye’s family how saddened they are at his passing. Members of western Massachusetts fire departments, the Red Cross along with friends and neighbors gathered at the funeral home.

The 59-year-old Chief Stephen Frye was stricken Wednesday morning as he led his Montgomery volunteer firefighters trying to save a burning house on South Hampden Road.

He was rushed to Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield where he died.

The sadness over his death was reflected by the bunting placed on the Montgomery fire station.

Monday morning at 10 A.M, many are expected to attend the funeral mass at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament church in Westfield.