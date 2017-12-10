Man rescued from car after driving into pond

WINCHENDON, Mass. (WWLP) – Just east of Franklin County in the town of Winchendon, a driver was rescued from frigid waters.

A man who was plowing a parking lot Sunday morning saw a car plunge into Hunts Pond. The man called 911, telling dispatchers the car was still in the water with the driver inside.

The driver was able to get himself out and sat on the roof of the car, which was in about eight to 10 feet of water.

A fire lieutenant threw a rope to the driver as the car was quickly sinking. The man tied the rope around himself and was pulled to safety.