CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – I had a feeling movie lovers, at least those with taste, would get behind “Lady Bird”, recognizing this exceptional coming of age serious comedy as one of the year’s very best pictures. Mother and Daughter are at war with each other. Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf reach new acting heights.

The overly harsh mom is always criticizing her rebellious daughter. Metcalf and Ronan engage each other in scenes that are all at once both amusing and heartrending.

There’s not a parent or teenager in the audience who won’t relate to the conflicts between these high strung characters. Ronan’s puppy love life only enrages this insecure young adult maneuvering through the final stages of adolescence.

Of course, that’s always been the meat and potatoes of most heartbreaking coming of age epics, but “Lady Bird” is far more perceptive than most. We can thank first time writer-director Greta Gerwig, whose starred in so many fine, independent movies, for this beautifully made , tender tale of growing up in a conflicted family.

“Lady Bird” has all the ingredients for a truly soul searching night at the movies. What well meaning parent hasn’t struggled with their teenager during those critical years?

For something we can all agree on, “Lady Bird” has its eyes on the Oscars with 4 stars. It’s sublime entertainment at its best.

Rated R

1 hour 45 minutes

Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts