Santa brings presents to kids at 5th annual Sheraton Hotel Breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The man of the season paid a very special visit to some fortunate western Massachusetts kids, Santa arrived in western Massachusetts more than two weeks early.

He paid a very special visit to kids at the 5th annual Sheraton Hotel Breakfast with Santa event in downtown Springfield.

“It’s really good. The pineapples were really good too and its really fresh,” said Joey, ” I want a Playstation for Christmas.”

Santa took pictures with kids and even took their request, but not before checking his list to see whose been naughty or nice.

Since every kid in attendance has been well behaved, Santa gave them a gift after their picture. After breakfast and pictures, kids and their parents walked over to the Springfield Boys & Girls Club’s 17th Annual Festival of Trees in Tower Square.

Where trees were donated and decorated by businesses, civic and social organizations, schools, hospitals, families and individuals were raffled off. The trees were so mesmerizing, kids had a hard time choosing just one.

For $10, parents purchased 25 raffle tickets and kids placed bids on their favorite ones. At the end of the day, a winner will be chosen.

All proceeds from the event will go towards continuing the 126 years of charitable work by Springfield Boys & Girls Club.