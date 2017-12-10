Belchertown Police hold toy drive to benefit children in need

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Further expressions of generosity in the Hampshire County community of Belchertown.

The Belchertown police station was the destination for many families in the town to bring their Christmas gifts to be distributed to children in need in Hampshire County. This police toy drive promised to become a landmark.

Belchertown Police Officer Robert Mann told 22News, “this year tops any of the one’s we’ve ever had before. You see toys from the community. We did it yesterday and today, a great turn out.”

A credit to the families in Belchertown who stepped up to help Hampshire County children enjoy the Christmas they deserve, that all their neighbor’s children will enjoy. Good work by the Belchertown Police Department.