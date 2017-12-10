Attempted murder charges in dispute over pigs

(WCVB/CNN) – These two potbelly pigs were apparently at the center of a violent fight. That’s now led to charges of rape and attempted murder. That’s because the pigs owner is in the hospital with broken bones and a deep gash in her head.

Animal control officers took two potbelly pigs out of a house in Lynn. Where last night the woman who owns the pigs came out and ran to a neighbors house, bleeding and naked.

Deborah Oblenes/Neighbor: “She had no clothes on and she was bleeding pretty badly from her head and her shoulder.”

The neighbor says the woman and her pigs moved in about a month ago, and that she told her she was attacked by the man she with whom she was living. “I think he did some pretty horrific things to her from what I saw” said, Oblenes.

Today, 55 year old Michael Comeau went before a judge, on charges including arson, rape, attempted murder and violating two previous restraining orders since Monday.

Jennifer Tsingos/Assistant District Attorney: “She further indicated that the defendant had been her roommate since September, that she believed they were friends, but that he had been beating her.”

Comeau’s attorney says he and the woman are not a couple, and the he had been trying for weeks to evict her and her pigs.

Raymond Buso/Defense Attorney: “When the police interviewed him, he said that she attacked him because he was demanding that she get the pigs out.”

Comeau’s attorney says he had virtually no criminal record until this week. His neighbor says he’s always been quiet and helpful. “I’m just, you know, really shocked that he would do something like this” said, Oblenes.

Animal control officers say it is legal to have pigs in residential areas of Lynn, as long as they’re permitted. They say these two pigs were not authorized.

They’re now being cared for a relative of the owner while she recovers.

