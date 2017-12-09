Western Massachusetts prepares for the first snowfall of the season

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Seeing is believing, and it seemed right when people saw some snowflakes early Saturday morning they were off to get their snow shovels and ice melt.

22News talked with one couple who came out early Saturday morning right before the snow got steady. Shelda McLaurin, from Springfield, told 22News, “Fear of the snow, I’m here to pick up rock salt and some last minute bags.”

Snow was already coming down at about 10:30 Saturday morning at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield where the parking lot was packed with people. Inside Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield people were buying shovels, windshield fluid, ice melt, and even leaf bags.

22News talked with one resident who said he couldn’t go on camera because he had to get home to get the leaves off his yard before the snow accumulated.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware store manager told 22News when people realized the snow was coming that’s when their store got busy. Carl Caombs, Manager at the Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield, told 22News, “We saw a great jump in sales in salt, in shovels, we could barely keep them on the shelves we have already filled them up 2 or 3 times its been a big jump in sales over the last day or so.”

This is the first measurable snowfall for western Massachusetts this season.

Average snowfall for December is around 11 inches.