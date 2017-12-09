Traffic moving steadily despite continued snowfall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Plows have been working throughout the day to clean up both major and local roads.

Despite snow still coming down, traffic was moving steadily.

One Springfield resident told 22News the roads were in good shape during his drive home from work. “The roads are great,” said Mike Roper. “The plows do a great job salting, just a really great job. Just watch out for the bridges because they do freeze over quickly, other than that everything’s perfect.”

If you’re heading out on the road at any point tonight you’ll probably be sharing these snow covered streets with the plows. MassDOT recommends to stay at least 200 feet away from them.