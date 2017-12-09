Suspected driver charged with murder in Attleboro slaying

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A second suspect has been arrested in the killing of a California man in Attleboro earlier this week, the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III announced Friday.

According to the DA’s office, Attleboro and Massachusetts State Police took Archie Charles into custody in connection with the death of 34-year-old Thomas Pomare.

Pomare died at the hospital after he was shot late Monday night at a home on Route 123. Police said it’s believed the residence was targeted.

Charles, 25, of Malden, Mass., is charged with murder. He’s suspected of being the getaway driver but not the shooter.

Prosecutors allege Charles drove himself and two others to the home with the intention of committing a robbery.

Upon arrival, the other two suspects got out of the car and rushed two people who were having a cigarette outside the home, according to prosecutors. They said the suspects forced the two people into the home and pulled out handguns.

A fight ensued and Pomare, who was inside sleeping on a couch, woke up and stood up, prosecutors said. It was during the fight that one of the suspects fired a handgun and Pomare was hit.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting, according to prosecutors.

Charles was arraigned Friday afternoon and ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court Jan. 31 for a probable cause hearing.

Pomare’s aunt, speaking on behalf of the victim’s family, said the arrest “is a step in the right direction.”

The defense provided few details, only saying that Charles has family in Attleboro.

The judge granted a request from the prosecution to temporarily seal documents related to the case since the investigation remains active.

The first person arrested in the case, Christopher Johnson, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of misleading a criminal investigation.