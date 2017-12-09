Springfield residents receive free dental care at STCC Community Dental Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the weather, the first ever community dental day was a big success at Springfield Technical Community College.

Providing access to dental care for greater Springfield residents in need is exactly what the Dental Hygiene program at STCC and the Valley District Dental Society did Saturday. And all that work was all done during the first ever Community Dental Day held at the college.

Marin Wohl told 22News, “We have this facility that sometimes isn’t being used, it’s being used for the school all the time but there’s a clinic that hasn’t been used for regular care and we want to be able to provide that for the community.”

Each patient was seen in a pod and got the opportunity to have urgent issues addressed free of charge.

With the help of volunteers made up of licensed dentists, the STCC hygiene program, and assisting students, patients were able to receive care. These free treatments included things like fillings, extractions and sealants.

“I heard about this event when I signed up for a cleaning procedure,” said Vladimir Zhylkovski. “This is the first time they are doing it and they told me about it. I thought well why not and came here with my wife who actually needs a quick filling. I think that’s great that they have this event for the community.”

Cleanings were not provided at this event but patients who did need cleanings were given the chance to schedule a follow-up appointment and will be seen at a reduced cost.