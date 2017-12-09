Seven states have reported widespread flu activity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest numbers from the Center of Disease Control found that seven states have widespread flu activity, Massachusetts being one of them.

Experts have found nearly 10-thousand confirmed cases of the flu this year. Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Virginia are also being affected. This time last year no states reported having widespread flu activity with only 42-hundred confirmed cases.

Health officials say the flu vaccine does seem well matched to the viruses that are making people sick. But they also said that it’s too early to tell how bad this year’s flu season will be. Doctors still recommend that everyone six months and older get a flu shot and that’s it’s not too late to get one this year if you haven’t already.

Adults 65-years and older are also at high risk for contracting the virus without a vaccine.