Saturday’s snow turns Bright Nights into a twinkling winter wonderland

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights in Springfield’s Forest Park just got a little brighter.

The dazzling display of Christmas lights reflecting off the snow added an extra glow that made the popular holiday season attraction that much more enticing.

Saturday’s snow storm didn’t stop these people from filling their cars with friends and family looking for a beautiful night out inside of a twinkling winter wonderland.

Bright Nights at Forest Park has attracted 3.8-million visitors since 1995. Bright Nights runs through January 1st.

Seuss Land is stunning in the snow! Join us tonight from 5pm to 11pm. pic.twitter.com/0xV8qij53y — SpiritofSpringfield (@SpiritofSpfld) December 9, 2017

Join us tonight at @BrightNightsFP! Fresh fallen snow and 650,000 lights make for a magical evening! Open tonight 5pm to 11pm. #celebratetheseason — SpiritofSpringfield (@SpiritofSpfld) December 9, 2017