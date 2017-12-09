Saturday Toys for Tots dropoffs a success, despite the weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow didn’t stop the public’s fierce commitment to make this year’s Toys for Tots drive a success.

Whole families came with their gifts. Moms and dads brought their children, who hopefully would adopt a lifelong commitment to helping those less fortunate.

Helping others generates such a wonderful feeling. Jenn Fortine of Springfield told 22News, “I wanted to make sure to get here even if it was snowing. I feel great, it’ll bring joy to a little girl’s face.”

Jenn Hartbarger of Ludlow, “It’s a feeling of goodness. I wanted to bring my children to show them it’s important to give and not just receive.”

Chicopee Police were made welcome in the 22News lobby with the many Toys for Tots they had collected earlier. These men in blue gave the campaign a big boost.

But it’s not over yet.

You still have time to bring your gifts from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Sunday, and all day Monday. Do your part to make absolutely certain every deserving child will have a gift to open on Christmas morning.