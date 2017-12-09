How drivers can prepare for incoming snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT is advising drivers to lower their speeds and give themselves extra time to reach their destinations once snow fall begins.

Drivers should clear all snow and ice off of their cars before driving, starting with the tailpipe. MassDOT said drivers should leave plenty of room for stopping and use their brakes early and correctly.

They also want drivers to remember that bridge decks freeze first due to the difference in exposure to air and that exit ramps can be a challenge because they receive less de-icing material.

MassDOT strongly urges drivers to wear their seat belts, and minimize all distractions by turning off or putting away cell-phones

completely.

In addition drivers should always remain at least 200 feet away from plows.