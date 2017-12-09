Christina’s House annual ball raises money for homeless women and their children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Guests had a ball Saturday night in Springfield, literally. It was the annual Christina’s House Ball.

In it’s 5th year, the ball raises money for at risk women and their children.

Christina’s House offers transitional living. It’s a home away from home for families to get a more stable situation.

Christina’s House Executive Director Shannon Mumblo told 22News, “this is actually our largest fundraiser of the year. So all of the funds from tonight, go into maintaining our mission throughout the year, without our sponsors and everyone giving back, we wouldn’t be here tonight.”

Saturday’s ball was held at the Basketball Hall of Fame and featured dinner, dancing, music, and live auctions and raffles. The ball is presented by the Ride to Remember the annual event that honors the memory of fallen police officers.