22News “Toys for Tots” nearing its end

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the winter weather alert, people still made their way to our 22News lobby to donate to our annual ‘Toys for Tots’ drive.

Saturday the holiday spirit of giving was in full swing, as dozens of people stopped by our 22News lobby, to help fill it with as many toys as possible, for our annual Toys for Tots campaign. And from the looks of it, we’re almost there, but we can always use more.

Toys for Tots provides gifts to thousands of needy children in western Massachusetts, who otherwise would not have a gift to open.

Mark Discawicz, who works at the Springfield post office on Main Street, told 22News, “Each toy represents a kid that’s not going to get one in the morning. So even if its five toys, you know, that’s five more kids that are going to be happy on Christmas.”

And that’s because their families just can’t afford to buy them.

Kieran Moe, a Granby resident added, “It warms my heart to know that I have contributed to that will help others in need.”

For many, the Toys for Tots campaign, is an annual tradition. Lamco Tec in Monson has been donating to ‘Toys for Tots’ since 2010. The textile company donated countless board games, toys and 30 bikes, totaling more than $5000.

Rick Anderson from Lamco Tec told 22News, “My daughter and brought a few bikes and a few toys and then it just started growing growing growing. We’ve done parties for ‘Toys for Tots.’ I think at time, we did about 50 bikes, one year. So, we try to keep doing it every year.”

In addition to toys, we are also accepting bicycles, games, and other gifts for children of all ages, especially teenagers.

The campaign is in its final days, so bring a smile to a child’s face, by donating before Monday night.

Monday is the last day to donate a new, unwrapped toy to our 22News Broadcast Center in Chicopee.

