Western Massachusetts residents preparing for weekend snow fall

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – People across western Massachusetts were out on Friday, getting ready for the expected snow days ahead.



Supermarkets brought in extra staff Friday night to take care of the extra customers coming in before the snow arrives this weekend.



It was a busy Friday for local supermarkets, with a winter weather advisory issued for all of western Massachusetts starting on Saturday.



Geissler’s Supermarket in Agawam said from 5 p.m. Friday night through Saturday morning, the store will be busy with pre-snow shoppers.



Geissler’s Assistant Grocery Manager told 22News they called in extra staff to accommodate shoppers stocking up before the snow. She said it’s more than just the standard staples you’ll find in people’s carts before the snow comes.

“Definitely water, eggs, bread, milk,” said Assistant Manager Alicia St. Laurent. “And believe it or not ice cream, ice cream is a big one.”



After getting the essentials for a snowy weekend, one shopper said the weather will give her time to get some holiday chores done.



“Fruit, cereal, milk. You know the basics,” said Amy Schmidt of Agawam. “Do a little Christmas wrapping, put on some movies, just enjoy myself, relax.”



The snow is expected to start late Saturday morning or early afternoon.