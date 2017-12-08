Time to donate to Toys for Tots running out

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Time is running out. After Friday, there are just three more days to donate your Toys for Tots, to assure needy children get a gift for Christmas.

All day, generous people came to the 22News lobby to drop off their Toys for Tots.

The donations grow, but there’s still no assurance there will be enough for homeless children and for other boys and girls, whose parents don’t have enough money to buy gifts.

Jack Stack of Wilbraham has been giving to toys for tots for years. He told 22News, “It is great for the kids, especially the needy. It’s good for them, makes a big Christmas to have something under the tree, we all enjoy that.”

Miss Massachusetts Teen USA Lexi Woloshchuk stopped by with Toys for Tots gifts. She told 22News, “Donating to Toys for Tots is knowing that probably some children don’t get presents on Christmas. And makes a smile on their face watching them light up.”

After Friday night, you only have Saturday and Sunday morning and all day Monday to fill the 22News lobby with your Toys for Tots gifts.