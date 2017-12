SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Tigers youth football team played for the under 14 national championship in Kissimmee, Florida on Friday.



The team was undefeated going into the game, they didn’t walk away with the win but it was a great experience for all of the kids.

They lost to the Charm City Bucs from Maryland 39-12.

Coach Bill Watson is confident the team can make it back next year.

He congratulated the team on a strong season.