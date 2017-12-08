Springfield brothers charged with trafficking cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two brothers were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Springfield Friday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 26-year-old Shaquan Blanton and 24-year-old Andre Blanton were arrested on Longhill Street around 10:35 a.m., after detectives allegedly saw them handling narcotics inside a car.

Walsh said police seized 152 grams of powder cocaine, 1/8 ounce of crack cocaine and more than $3,800 in cash.

The Blanton brothers have been charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a Class B drug with the intent to distribute.