“Santacon” in downtown Springfield benefits local educational services

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Young Professionals society hosted a Santacon in Springfield Friday evening.

Members of the society dressed in their best Santa gear and gathered at Theodore’s in downtown Springfield, before making their way down Worthington Street to the MassMutual Center for the Springfield Thunderbirds game.

The society’s president, Ashley Clark, said the Santa-themed event will help support a local charity. “A portion of the proceeds tonight is going to be donated to the Children’s Study Home, and we were able to raise a total of $677 tonight to give to them.”

The group of Santas watched the Thunderbirds game before continuing their Santacon at Nadim’s in downtown Springfield.