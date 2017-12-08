Rocky’s ready for last-minute snow preparation

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With significant snow on the way, many are using this time to buy what’s necessary to meet the storm head on. 22News found a lot of activity at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow.

Until Friday, the shovel and de-icer department attracted very little attention, but people gravitated to what they’ll need when the snow flies this weekend.

Lewis Mazzie of East Longmeadow picked himself a good shovel. He said the fact that he waited until the last minute was nothing to be ashamed of. “Because people in New England mostly wait until the last minute to do what they have to do. I always wait until the last minute, the snow is coming so I buy a shovel.”

With thoughts of maneuvering the snow blower through mounds of snow this weekend, Keith Minchella of Somers, Connecticut decided Friday was a good day to go to Rocky’s, to make sure that snowblower would do the job. “It’s been sitting around all winter and all summer, so we want to help start it up a little bit earlier to get ready for the storm.”

So whether you keep shovels handy in the garage all year round or make a hurried purchase at the last minute, it all comes to being prepared when the snow starts coming down.