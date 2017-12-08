Local jewelry store collecting donations to help residents “Dress for Success”

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – In this season of giving, a jewelry store in Ware collects hats and gloves for the “Dress For Success.”

Jennifer Harris, manager of Dio-Guardi Jewelers, collected moore than 100 hats and gloves a year ago to help people in need wear warm winter clothing for their job interview.

“Dress for success, I’ve heard so many wonderful things about, so I thought reaching out might be a great thing to do, so I reached out,” Harris told 22News.

This season’s Hats and Gloves drive for “Dress for Success” has just begun.

Harris said she is confident of the generosity of customers and others. Harris is having a raffle as she did last year to increase donations.