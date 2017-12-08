Lawyer says ex-senator innocent of kickback plan

BOSTON (AP) — The lawyer for a former Massachusetts state senator charged with collecting up to $1 million in bribes and kickbacks says his client is “innocent of all these charges.”

Brian Joyce was taken into custody without incident early Friday at his home in Westport. Joyce was released on $250,000 bond later Friday after pleading not guilty in Worcester’s federal court. He was ordered to hand over his passport and is barred from traveling outside of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

His attorney, Howard Cooper told reporters outside the courthouse that in the past few years, the federal government has brought a number of cases against public officials which have either gone nowhere or have been rejected by juries or highly criticized by courts.

The 55-year-old Democrat faces a 113-count indictment charging him with racketeering, extortion, wire fraud and money laundering.

4:30 p.m.

A former Massachusetts state senator has pleaded not guilty to collecting up to $1 million in bribes and kickbacks.

Joyce was released on $250,000 bond Friday after pleading not guilty in Worcester’s federal court. He was also ordered to hand over his passport and is barred from traveling outside of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The 55-year-old Democrat was arrested at his Westport home early Friday hours before authorities unsealed a 113-count indictment charging him with racketeering, extortion, wire fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors say he used his public office for private gain by collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for helping a variety of businesses. They say Joyce hid the illegal payments by creating a shell company and disguising the money as legal fees.

___

11:45 a.m.

The head of the FBI’s Boston office says a former state senator charged with using his office for personal gain was “greedy, plain and simple.”

Special Agent in Charge Hank Shaw said 55-year-old Brian Joyce was taken into custody without incident early Friday at his home in Westport.

Prosecutors say Joyce collected up to $1 million in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for his actions on government matters in various schemes dating back to 2010.

Joyce faces more than 100 counts, including charges of racketeering, extortion and mail fraud. Joyce’s attorney said Friday that he is still reviewing the charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb said Joyce violated his duty to honestly serve his constituents.

___

10:50 p.m.

Former Massachusetts state Sen. Brian Joyce is scheduled to appear in federal court in Worcester to face charges that he used his office for personal gain.

Court documents released Friday allege the Milton Democrat schemed to defraud the state by accepting “a stream of concealed bribes and kickbacks from private individuals,” in exchange for official actions. The 104-page indictment includes charges of racketeering, extortion and money laundering.

Joyce is expected to face an initial court appearance later Friday.

Joyce’s lawyer, Howard Cooper, said in an email to The Associated Press that he is still reviewing the charges.

Joyce, who had served as assistant majority leader announced last year that he would not seek re-election to the Senate. He had represented his district since 1998.

___

10:05 a.m.

Former Massachusetts state Sen. Brian Joyce has been charged in a federal indictment with using his office for personal gain.

Court documents released Friday allege the Milton Democrat schemed to defraud the state by accepting “a stream of concealed bribes and kickbacks from private individuals,” in exchange for official actions.

Joyce was arrested and is expected to face an initial court appearance later in the day.

The 104-page indictment includes charges of racketeering, extortion and money laundering.

Joyce’s law office in Canton was raided by the FBI in February 2016 in what was then described as an ongoing federal investigation. He later announced he would not seek re-election after serving in the Senate since 1998.

Joyce’s attorney, Howard Cooper, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

___

8:38 a.m.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said Friday that Joyce, a Democrat from Milton, has been charged in a federal indictment, but provided no further details.

Joyce’s law office in Canton was raided by the FBI in February 2016 in what was then described as “court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.” His lawyer said at the time that Joyce was cooperating and believed he had done nothing wrong.

Joyce later announced he would not seek re-election.

Then Senate-President Stan Rosenberg had previously asked the state Ethics Commission to review Joyce’s conduct after The Boston Globe reported on potential conflicts of interest focusing on whether he used his position to boost his law practice.