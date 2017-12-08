Lack of public transportation keeps disabled vet from attending events

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A wheelchair bound-veteran in East Longmeadow said he was unable to attend an event at a local church, due to a lack of public transportation.

Jim Jendrysik had hoped to attend a Christmas event at Bethlehem Church in Hampden Friday evening, but he said the only service that provides public transportation to Hampden doesn’t pick up past 3 P.M.

Jendrysik said not having a way to the evening’s event was a disappointment, and with snow moving in Saturday, he isn’t sure he’ll be able to attend his regular church services either.

Jendrysik told 22News, “Anbody that is disabled or handicapped – it’s an hour by hour challenge, and what may appear like a little thing to most people, it’s not.

Jendrysik said the service he usually takes to church on Saturdays often has to cancel trips when it snows. “Around four o’clock if it hasn’t started I’ll still get picked up, but I’m not getting my hopes up.”