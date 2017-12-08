Holyoke intersection closed following car, scooter accident

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital following an accident involving a scooter and a car in Holyoke Friday morning.

Holyoke Police Lt. Michael McCoy told 22News the accident happened at the intersection of Northampton and Hitchcock Streets around 11:15 a.m. McCoy said the driver of the scooter was taken to Baystate Medical Center, but did not know the extent of any injuries.

McCoy said the intersection is still closed at this time. There’s no word on when it will reopen.

The accident reconstruction team has been called in to look into what led up to the crash.