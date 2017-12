When you’re at your next family dinner or holiday party, try these games that Pam Victor, President of Happier Valley Comedy, showed us to spice up the conversation.

If you and your family would like to try out improv for yourselves, there will be a Family Improv workshop Saturday, December 9 from 1:00-3:00 pm, at the Pilates Studio in Hadley.

For more information, check out happiervalley.com