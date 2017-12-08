Grand jury indicts Gary Schara with kidnapping, raping and killing of Lisa Ziegert

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand jury has indicted Gary Schara with the murder, aggravated rape and kidnapping of Liza Ziegert 25 years ago, the Hampden County District Attorney said on Friday.

The DA’s office said in a news release to 22News that with these indictments, Schara’s case will now proceed in Hampden County Superior Court.

“With this significant step in the legal process we are one step closer to obtaining justice for Lisa, her family, and her friends.” District Attorney Anthony Gulluni stated in the news release. “I would like to thank the Ziegert family for their continued steadfast patience and support. My thoughts remain with Lisa’s family, as they remember Lisa during this process.”

Schara was arrested on September 16, 2017, after police received a warrant for his arrest in the kidnapping, raping and killing of 24-year-old Ziegert.