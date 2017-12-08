Funeral arrangements scheduled for Montgomery fire chief

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Montgomery Fire Chief Stephen Frye.
Calling hours will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Firtion Adams Funeral Home in Westfield.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Westfield.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Montgomery Fire Department Association.
Address:
Firtion Adams Funeral Home
76 Broad Street
Westfield, MA
Blessed Sacrament Church
127 Holyoke Road
Westfield, MA