First widespread accumulating snow of the season expected this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- The storm track of a system we’ve been watching all week has shifted farther west, increasing the likelihood for several inches of snow this weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for ALL of western Massachusetts for Saturday into Sunday morning as travel conditions may be impacted by snow.

Here’s what we expect:

Timing:

Snow starts late Saturday morning/early afternoon from southeast to northwest

Snow continues through Saturday afternoon and evening

Snow wraps up Sunday morning

Intensity:

Snow starts out light at first

Steadier/heavier snow by mid-afternoon through Saturday evening

After midnight and into Sunday morning snow fades to flurries and then eventually ends

Precipitation Type:

All Snow

Stickier snow at first

Snow turns drier and more fluffy Saturday evening

Snowfall Forecast:

Widespread 2-4″

3-5″ in the lower Pioneer Valley with the highest amounts south/east

Lowest amounts north/west

Here’s our snowfall forecast map

Uncertainty:

If the storm track appears to be even farther west than we currently expect, then amounts could go up, but snow would be wetter

A track farther east would lower our snowfall amounts

Stay with 22News as we fine tune the forecast as new computer model data arrives