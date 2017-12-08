First widespread accumulating snow of the season expected this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- The storm track of a system we’ve been watching all week has shifted farther west, increasing the likelihood for several inches of snow this weekend.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for ALL of western Massachusetts for Saturday into Sunday morning as travel conditions may be impacted by snow.
Here’s what we expect:
Timing:
- Snow starts late Saturday morning/early afternoon from southeast to northwest
- Snow continues through Saturday afternoon and evening
- Snow wraps up Sunday morning
Intensity:
- Snow starts out light at first
- Steadier/heavier snow by mid-afternoon through Saturday evening
- After midnight and into Sunday morning snow fades to flurries and then eventually ends
Precipitation Type:
- All Snow
- Stickier snow at first
- Snow turns drier and more fluffy Saturday evening
Snowfall Forecast:
- Widespread 2-4″
- 3-5″ in the lower Pioneer Valley with the highest amounts south/east
- Lowest amounts north/west
- Here’s our snowfall forecast map
Uncertainty:
- If the storm track appears to be even farther west than we currently expect, then amounts could go up, but snow would be wetter
- A track farther east would lower our snowfall amounts
- Stay with 22News as we fine tune the forecast as new computer model data arrives