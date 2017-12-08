First widespread accumulating snow of the season expected this weekend

Some uncertainty remains regarding the exact track of this storm.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- The storm track of a system we’ve been watching all week has shifted farther west, increasing the likelihood for several inches of snow this weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for ALL of western Massachusetts for Saturday into Sunday morning as travel conditions may be impacted by snow.

Here’s what we expect:

Timing:

  • Snow starts late Saturday morning/early afternoon from southeast to northwest
  • Snow continues through Saturday afternoon and evening
  • Snow wraps up Sunday morning

Intensity:

  • Snow starts out light at first
  • Steadier/heavier snow by mid-afternoon through Saturday evening
  • After midnight and into Sunday morning snow fades to flurries and then eventually ends

Precipitation Type:

  • All Snow
  • Stickier snow at first
  • Snow turns drier and more fluffy Saturday evening

Snowfall Forecast:

Uncertainty:

  • If the storm track appears to be even farther west than we currently expect, then amounts could go up, but snow would be wetter
  • A track farther east would lower our snowfall amounts
  • Stay with 22News as we fine tune the forecast as new computer model data arrives

 