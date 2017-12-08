First-ever SantaCon to be held in Springfield Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield will have its first ever SantaCon Friday night.

Members of the community will be dressed as santas, elves, and various other holiday figures. The group will make their way through downtown Springfield, ending up at The Mass Mutual Center for the Springfield Thunderbirds game.

The event is sponsored by the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield and the Thunderbirds.

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Children’s Study Home.

