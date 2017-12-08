Facebook launches “Messenger Kids”

(NBC News) Wherever there’s a kid, chances are there’s a mobile device close by, and increasingly the digital offerings on those devices cater to young users, including a new app recently launched by Facebook.

It’s called Messenger Kids, made for children 6 to 12 years old.

The app connects to a parent’s Facebook account, allowing them to control who their child can talk to and monitor conversations.

The response has been mixed.

“A lot of people are uncomfortable with the idea of Facebook reaching out and trying to get a product in the hands of their a young child,” says Recode’s Kurt Wagner.

To comply with federal law, social media sites including Facebook have an age restriction of 13 or older to make a profile, but that’s hard to enforce.

According to Consumer Reports, 7.5 million Facebook users are children under that age.

