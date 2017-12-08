Do you remember when it last snowed?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With snow on the way it’s been a while since we’ve had our last real accumulation in the lower Pioneer Valley. A few have had coatings, but nothing of much significance this season yet.

Our last one inch of snowfall in the lower Pioneer Valley was April 1st of this year, a storm that started March 31st bringing 2.5 inches in total.

Photos: April Fool’s Day snow storm

Our last BIG storm was March 14th. in fact it was a huge storm. 21.7″ of snow was reported at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, their biggest single snow storm on record.

Snow in December is normal. In fact we average 0.1″ of snow in October, 2.5″ in November and 11″ in December. December is usually the real beginning of our snow season, followed by the snowiest month of the year (on average) which is January.

Photos: March 14th snow storm

