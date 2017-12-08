DCF: Children’s abuse cases reported to local police, not DA’s

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Children and Families is firing back at a disturbing state audit, that found hundreds of children in DCF’s care may have been put at risk.



State Auditor Suzanne Bump’s office said DCF was unaware of 260 serious injuries suffered by children in their care.

It also found the agency had failed to report 19 potential criminal cases to District Attorneys.

In a statement sent to 22News, DCF argued those cases were reported to local police departments, instead of DA’s.



DCF Spokesperson Andrea Grossman told 22News the Baker Administration made several changes to the agency in the middle of the audit, which addressed many of the issues.



She said they added $100 million to their budget, and hired nearly 400 social workers and managers to reduce the caseload.



Grossman said DCF will work with the Office of Child Advocate to make sure their reporting standards meet expectations.