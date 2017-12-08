City council votes to restrict police from installing cameras in downtown Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The controversy continues surrounding the installation of cameras in downtown Northampton.



The city council is against installing surveillance cameras downtown, but the mayor wants it.



Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz wants to install cameras in downtown Northampton, but the city council has written a law to stop it.



In a 7 to 2 vote, the Northampton City Council passed an ordinance restricting police from installing additional surveillance cameras downtown. Presently, they rely on private business cameras to identify possible criminals.



Supporters of the ordinance believe cameras would unfairly target minorities and homeless people, while opponents feel the cameras are needed to keep residents and business owners safe.



“I don’t think it’s intended to enforce immigration policy,” Joe and Janet Equale of Saratoga Springs, New York told 22News. “I think it’s to prevent crime, violence that would impact passersby and tourists, and shoppers, and residents, so I think it’s a good thing.”

Mayor Narkewicz has 10 days to approve or veto the measure after receiving it. If he vetoes the proposed ordinance, he has to provide a written statement to the city council explaining why.



“Police know in a very short window whether they need to view these cameras, whether it’s for an assault that has happen or some other disturbance, it’s an important tool for police to have,” said Attorney James Winston, Esq., of Northampton.

According to Attorney Winston, police use business surveillance cameras, similar to one outside his office, to help solve crime.



The city operates surveillance cameras at the police station on Center Street and in some parking areas downtown.

Mayor Narkewicz told 22News he has not written a statement explaining why he doesn’t support the ordinance, and will not be discussing this matter, until that statement is ready.