Cara Rintala’s attorney denied access to unaired NBC Dateline footage

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An attorney for convicted murderer Cara Rintala has been denied access to unaired footage from Dateline NBC.

The newsmagazine produced a program earlier this year based on Rintala’s murder trial. It was titled “At the Bottom of the Stairs.”

According to court documents provided to 22News by Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Rintala’s attorney wanted NBC Universal to release all recorded statements it has of the jurors who sat in deliberation on her third trial, some of which were not aired in the program. The request was denied by a judge on December 6.

Rintala was sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of her wife, Annamarie Cochrane Rintala after being convicted of first-degree murder in 2016.

Her first two trials resulted in mistrials.

According to the court documents, Rintala’s attorney argued that recordings of the juror interviews may reveal there were “extraneous influences on the jurors,” indicating that the jurors may have acted a certain way due to national media attention or personal bias, such as homophobia.

The court documents say that Rintala’s attorney believed that evidence of extraneous influence on jurors could entitle her to yet another trial.