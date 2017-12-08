Boston public schools experimenting with later start times for students

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Boston Public Schools announced on Thursday that some students will get later start times and early dismissals.

Under the new scheduling system, more than 94 percent of students in grades 7-12 will begin their days at or after 8 a.m.

The later start times reflects a growing body of research, that supports later start mornings for teens. Some elementary schools will also have earlier dismissal.

“I’ve heard there have been studies that have been done on the subject,” Turners Falls resident Beverly Ketch told 22News, “and I can’t fathom why they would do the studies and not follow the results that it has had a positive result on kids and their families.”

Research from the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics said teenagers need more sleep as their bodies grow.

Schools will begin every 15 minutes between 7:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The district serves 57,000 students in 125 schools.

Boston Public Schools worked with MIT researchers to develop the new schedule.