Barnes ANGB Airman accused of taking secret photos, videos of women in base locker room

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An Airman assigned to the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard base is accused of taking secret “explicit” photos and videos of women in a locker room on base and in a Chicopee residence.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 35-year-old Jason Venne has been charged with four counts of electronic secret surveillance video/photo, two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of pose/exhibit child in nude pose.

An investigation into Venne began shortly after a woman contacted Chicopee police after allegedly finding CD of photographs that she found concerning.

Venne was arrested in uniform outside Barnes ANGB Friday morning. He is now scheduled to be arraigned in Chicopee District Court.