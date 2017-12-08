AIC baseball players hold ‘Homerun for the Hungry’ food drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at American International College are helping Lorraine’s Kitchen provide groceries for needy Chicopee families.

The AIC baseball team expects their fellow students to donate 1,000 cans of food.

A year ago the campus food drive brought in less than half that amount. This year the request for canned food has been a success.

“Students have been great,” Eugene Quirk said. “Usually have to donate cans, everyone’s been very good helping out.”

Students who couldn’t bring canned food made donations to the drive benefiting Lorraine’s kitchen.

The agency that provides food for 12 percent of the population of Chicopee.