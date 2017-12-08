Advisory board submits recommendations to Cannabis Control Commission

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Cannabis Advisory Board has several regulatory recommendations for the Cannabis Control Commission. The recommendations involve issues including public health, public safety and market participation.

The Commission could set regulations for a serving size for cannabis products, and mandate strong air ventilation standards as recommended by the public health subcommittee of the Cannabis Advisory Board.

The Market Participation subcommittee developed regulation recommendations on how to involve women, minorities and veterans in the marijuana industry from growing to owning businesses.

They’re also recommending that a portion of tax revenue from marijuana go toward programming, including workforce development, jail diversion and mentoring services.

“What we’re aiming for here is not only to get all of these groups licensed but also ensure that they have sustained success within the industry,” Market Participation Chair Shanel Lindsay.

The Commission plans to give the public a chance to comment on the draft regulations before March next year.