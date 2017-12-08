Acting Senate President says “it’s wonderful to have the support” of her colleagues

BOSTON (WWLP) – Senate Majority Leader Harriette Chandler has served in the Legislature for more than 20 years and is now taking on a new role as “acting Senate president” following Amherst State Senator Stan Rosenberg taking a leave of absence from the position amid an investigation.

Chandler, a Worcester Democrat originally from Delaware, has been a lawmaker since 1995, with three terms in the House of Representatives and more than 15 years on the Senate.

She takes on the position amid a sexual misconduct scandal involving Rosenberg’s husband and investigation into Rosenberg’s conduct.

“It’s not easy. But you know, it’s wonderful to have the support of my colleagues,” Senator Chandler told 22News. “Their vote was very important to me; the fact that they made it unanimous, it was not merely along partisan lines.”

Chandler is sponsoring several bills relating to oral health and health care.

It’s unclear at this time if Rosenberg will return to his former post.

Chandler plans to step down once the investigation has concluded.