4th annual Blessed Sacrament School tree lighting held in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students and their families in Holyoke got into the holiday spirit Friday night and they’re also helping to brighten the holidays for those who can’t come home.

Blessed Sacrament School held their 4th annual tree lighting. They recorded the whole ceremony to send to navy sailors on the U.S.S. Hopper.

Students have been following the ballistic destroyers journey and the hope to brighten Christmas for the sailors.

“Well they’re away for Christmas for their second Christmas in a row, so we video tapped this and we’re sending it to them and they’re going to watch it on Christmas day so this was dedicated to them,” Amy Lacharite, a Blessed Sacrament School teacher told 22News. “We did the same thing last year.”

The students also send care packages to the sailors throughout the year.