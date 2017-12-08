$20M allocated for developing state’s energy storage market

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration has just awarded $20 million to develop the state’s energy storage market. The money will help fund 26 projects, including one at UMass Amherst, which received more than $1 million.

Here’s how it would work: Energy would be stored during off-peak periods when the cost is low, and be made available during peak periods when rates are higher. The goal is to save money for ratepayers, create clean energy, and reduce greenhouse gases.

“We’re starting to see things like snow in Texas and other climate change related issues because of excess fossil fuel release,” UMass junior Rowan Lamber said. “Storing renewable energy is definitely a positive baby step.”

Energy storage technology includes batteries, flywheels, and pumped hydroelectric storage, which can provide power during outages. It can also improve renewable energy sources, like solar, by storing energy generated during the day for use at night.

The money will benefit 25 communities across the commonwealth and draw in $32 million in matching funding.