2 charged in murder of Pennsylvania woman

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested two people for the murder of a woman outside her Greene Township home Thursday morning.

Tosha M. Daley, 26, and Nicholas V. Shinn, 21, both of 294 South Allison Street in Greencastle, are charged with first-degree murder and other charges in the killing of 46-year-old Jamie R. Daley.

Tosha Daley is the stepdaughter of Jamie Daley, who was stabbed and beaten to death at her home in the 3700 block of Mountain Shadow Circle. Both suspects are in Franklin County Jail without bail.

Police are investigating the killing as a possible murder-for-hire. Shinn told investigators he went to the home to kill Jamie Daley because Tosha Daley didn’t like her stepmother and had “found out” about Jamie’s life insurance, according to the criminal complaint.

Shinn told investigating troopers, “I was going to get paid to whack her stepmom.” He said Tosha Daley promised to pay him $30,000, drove him to the house and gave him a knife, the complaint states.

Tosha Daley admitted she drove Shinn to the house, but she told investigators they had agreed to steal money. She said she dropped Shinn off behind the house, drove away, then tried to call her stepmother to warn her that Shinn was coming.

She said when Shinn returned to the vehicle, he had a cut on his hand and was covered in blood. Shinn reportedly told Tosha Daley her stepmother had fought with him and ran away. He said he followed her and “hurt her really bad,” according to the complaint.

Shinn later told a friend that he attacked Jamie Daley then used a crowbar and “finished her off,” police wrote in the charging document. He also told police that Tosha Daley and been arguing with her stepmother over the repossession of a Jeep SUV that Tosha was driving that day.

A tow truck operator told investigators that he went to Jamie Daley’s house for the voluntary repossession and heard what sounded like a verbal and physical altercation coming from the garage. He called police after he rang the doorbell and received no answer. Responding troopers found Jamie Daley dead outside the home.

In addition to first-degree murder, Tosha Daley is charged with solicitation of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and second-degree murder. She also is charged with burglary, robbery and theft as well as conspiracy and solicitation counts for each.

Shinn is additionally charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, burglary, conpiracy to commit burglary, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, and conspiracy to commit theft.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.